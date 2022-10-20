Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit's family entertainer 'Jamai Raja' remake in process

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Makers of the 1990s super hit masala entertainer 'Jamai Raja' are all set for an official remake of the film after 32 years.

According to Variety, Indian production house Shemraoo Entertainment is going to collaborate with Indian Media Entertainment Network for the remake.

Helmed by A. Kodandarami Reddy, the film starred Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Hema Malini in the lead roles and was declared a box-office hit.

The news was revealed on Oct. 19, the 32nd anniversary of the film's theatrical release.

'Jamai Raja' was an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu' which revolved around a mother-in-law and son-in-law conflict.



The makers are now looking forward to adapt the screenplay as an action comedy. The official announcement of the final star-cast of the film is still awaited, Variety reported.

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment, said: "We have been the pioneers in innovating newer methods to entertain India. It is imperative to keep evolving with the trends of the industry. Our first move in reintroducing old content to the contemporary audience is our partnership with IMEN for 'Jamai Raja.' They have proven expertise and the right acumen to develop enjoyable content and reinvent the classic on such a large scale."

Meanwhile, talking about Anil Kapoor's work front, he will be next seen in an upcoming untitled web series which is an official remake of the Hollywood series 'The Night Manager' alongside actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Shobhita Dhulipala.

Apart from that he also has director Siddharth Anand's next acton thriller 'Fighter' along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Madhuri, on the other hand was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's film 'Maja Maa' which received a lot of appreciation from the audience. (ANI)

