Anil Kapoor pens emotional note mourning demise of his childhood friend Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Reminiscing his old childhood days with the late star Rishi Kapoor, veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday mourned the demise of his dear friend, who passed away at an age of 67 on Thursday in Mumbai.

The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a fond memory in the form of a picture, showcasing a bunch of boys sipping cola. The picture seems to be clicked amid a birthday party.

Along with the picture, he penned an emotional note that reads, "I don't know where to begin...from growing up, to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all... you were like an elder brother to me, a shoulder when I needed the support, a mentor when I needed that push and a friend always."

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' star thanked the late actor for the endless love and wrote: "Thank you for the endless love you gave my family and me. You were like a son to my mother and you knew that Krishna aunty was always like a mother to me..."

Remembering the ace actor for his flawless acting skills, he concluded the note writing, "Along with everything that you were for your friends and family, you were a beacon of inspiration for cinema lovers everywhere... I will miss you every day...nothing will be the same without you...but I will celebrate your life like you wanted us to..."

Anil shared the screens space with the late star in several movies including 'Karobaar: The Business of Love', 'Vijay' and 'Gurudev.'

Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of the demise of the 67-year-old actor.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with numerous iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others. (ANI)

