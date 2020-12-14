Anil Kapoor pens note for his 'forever inspiration', Raj Kapoor on birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Remembering the 'Great Showman' Raj Kapoor on his 96th birth anniversary, veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Monday penned a heartfelt note to mark the day.

The 'Mr. India' star took to Twitter and shared a video that showcased a bronze statue of the late legendary actor who has made his influence on the Indian cinema.

It’s Raj Uncle’s birth anniversary...

My forever inspiration...he was the film maker who’s words of praise boosted my morale and confidence when I was just starting my journey as an actor...always grateful! pic.twitter.com/ihWq0Gbet9 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 14, 2020



In the short clip, the 'Nayak' star is seen touching feet of 'uncle' Raj Kapoor's statue from his blockbuster hit from 1951 'Awara'. The video seems to be captured at the time of Kapoor's first visit at the RK Film studios. In the video he said, " I am seeing this statue here for the first time."

Noting down a heart-warming note, the 'Lamhe' star wrote, "It's Raj Uncle's birth anniversary... My forever inspiration...he was the film maker who's words of praise boosted my morale and confidence when I was just starting my journey as an actor...always grateful!"

Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood celebrities including Dharmendra Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor marked the day with throwback photographs.

Film actor, producer and director -- Raj Kapoor -- is widely regarded as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment. Winner of several accolades the iconic Bollywood star has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 for his contributions to the arts. In 1987, the late actor was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. (ANI)