Anil Kapoor raises awareness about COVID-19 related precautions

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor on Monday urged people to stay inside their homes and raised awareness about other precautionary measures required to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in a message aired by Doordarshan.

"As you, all know we are in the middle of coronavirus pandemic and if we want to keep ourselves safe then we have to do something together. So not just for us but for the safety of the ones around us, we need to follow certain things. Our one small step can save many lives," he said.

The 63-year-old actor then went on to speak about all the precautionary measures related to COVID-19.

"Please stay inside your house and don't crowd anywhere, practice social distancing which means stop meeting other people. In case you have to go outside then ensure a distance of at least 6 meters with people," the 'Nayak' actor said.

"Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Do not touch your eyes, nose or face with unwashed hands. Do not go close to the ones who are sick. If you are sick then quarantine yourself at your house," he added.

Kapoor also asked people to cover their mouths while sneezing or coughing.

"While sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth with a tissue paper or a handkerchief. And please throw the used tissues in the dustbin, don't reuse them," he said.

"If you don't have tissues, then cover your mouth with your sleeves or with your elbow but not with your hands. Please keep all the daily use surfaces like doorknobs, sinks, faucets, countertops clean," he added.

Kapoor ended the announcement by making people aware of the symptoms of COVID-19 and asking them to consult the doctor if they feel like they have contracted the virus.

"Please be careful that the symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, respiratory issues, and coughs. Its symptoms are seen after close to 14 days of exposure," Kapoor said.

"If you feel you have been exposed and you witness symptoms then please consult your doctor and most importantly stay inside your house. Stay safe. Jai Hind," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 1071 on Monday, including 99 recoveries and 29 deaths. (ANI)



