Anil Kapoor remembers father Surinder Kapoor on his birth anniversary, shares throwback picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor on Friday remembered his father Surinder Kapoor on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a collage which he captioned, "When the great Dilip Kumar looks with so much warmth and love in his eyes for my father .. who was just an assistant in Mughal e Azam shows how much my dad was loved and respected as a human being .. till today everyone from the immediate family and all his colleagues and members of the film fraternity misses him and always have good things to talk about him which pumps my heart with pride... happy birthday papa ... love you."

In the throwback picture, Surinder Kapoor could be seen along with legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"for surendra sir. And for us you will be always MUNNA..same young, energetic and lively" a user wrote.

Another fan commented, "I give My Deep Tribute to late Surinder Kapoor ji a great producer of Indian cinema on his 97th birth anniversary Today."

A fan wrote, "I remember he has great affection for you too Anil ji.. Your noble dad used to talk so high about Yousuf shb during his walk in back road Lokhandwala.. May Almighty bless both with peace."

Anil Kapoor's brother, Boney Kapoor also shared a picture of his father which he captioned, "Happy birthday Papa, you R 97 today."

Surinder Kapoor produced many Bollywood hits such as 'Judaai', 'Loafer', 'Who Saat Din', and many more.

On the work front, Kapoor will be next seen in an upcoming web series alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, which is an official Hindi remake of the series 'The Night Manager'.

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from that, he also has Siddharth Anand's next 'Fighter', alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)