Anil Kapoor remembers SP Balasubrahmanyam with his song 'Naguva Nayana Madhura Mouna'

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Senior actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday remembered legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam as he shared a link of a song sung by the late singer featuring Kapoor in the lead.

The 'Nayak' actor took to Twitter to share the YouTube link of the song 'Naguva Nayana Madhura Mouna' from his Kannada film 'Pallavi Anu Pallavi.'

He also went on to state how the Padma Shri award winner's "magical voice made so many careers" of some of the leading men in the film industry.



"#SPBalasubramanyam's magical voice made so many careers of leading men and I am one of them," he tweeted.

"Still can't get over that he's no more but his songs will live on forever... a tribute to the magic of #SPBalasubramanyam and Illiaraja," he added.

SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on Friday after over a month-long battle with his health conditions at a private hospital in Chennai.

He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The musician recovered from COVID-19 but his health deteriorated later leading to his demise. (ANI)

