Anil Kapoor reminisces working with iconic filmmaker K. Vishwanath as 'Eeshwar' clocks 33 years

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's cult classic, 'Eeshwar', on Thursday, completed 33 years since its release.

Marking the movie's 33rd anniversary, Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and shared that he feels lucky to have worked with the legendary filmmaker K. Vishwanath.

"K.vishwanath is one of the best directors I have worked with.. fortunate to have worked and learnt so much from him," the 65-year-old actor tweeted.



'Eeshwar' is a 1989 Bollywood film written and directed by K. Vishwanath, who is known for his work predominantly in the Telugu cinema.



He is the recipient of five National Film Awards, seven state Nandi Awards, and many Filmfare Awards.

'Eeshwar' stars Anil Kapoor and South star Vijayshanti. The film is a remake of the Telugu cult classic 'Swati Mutyam' which featured veteran star Kamal Haasan.

The movie revolves around the story of Eeshwar (Kapoor) who spreads love and joy everywhere he goes. However, no one takes him seriously and he is considered to be mentally unstable. He meets young widow Lalita, who has a son and decides to marry her.

The film received the Filmfare Award for Best Story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil is currently shooting for the Hindi remake of the British spy thriller series 'The Night Manager' that will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles.

Anil also has 'Thar' in the pipeline. He will be seen sharing screen space with his son-actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The actor will also be seen in highly-anticipated movies including 'Fighter', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', 'Animal' and 'Takht'. (ANI)

