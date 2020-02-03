Anil Kapoor shares another intriguing look of his character from 'Malang'

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Anil Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming romantic-action-thriller movie -- Malang, shared his ferocious look from the movie on Monday.

The 63-year-old star shared this look of his character on Twitter and wrote: "Aaj ka andhera bohot gehra hone wala hai ... aur khamoshi kaan phaad."



The 'Mr. India' actor, who is essaying the role of a cop, is seen in the police uniform sitting in a car with the ferocious look on his face.

The trailer and the title track of 'Malang' received adverse appreciation alike. The title track received 10 million views on YouTube in merely 24-hours of its release.

The trailer of the movie took the expectations to a notch higher with the powerful visuals it presented.

The title track has both sides of the coin, it is the lovely bond brewing between the two, but given a minute to the video, it holds a slightly melancholic mood from Aditya who is remembering their first meeting.

The revenge drama, directed by Mohit Suri, is set for release on February 7. (ANI)