Anil Kapoor shares glimpse from his Sri Lanka's shoot

Sri Lanka, February 20 (ANI): Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has shared glimpses from his ongoing Sri Lanka's shoot.

The 'Welcome' actor took to his Instagram stories to give fans a sneak peek of his latest fitness activities. He can be seen playing badminton, a fun snooker time and cycling during his free time from his busy shoot schedule in Sri Lanka.









Recently, the 65-year-old actor also posted a video in which he walked happily in a garden. He captioned the post, "After Saturday night fever comes Sunday morning fun!!!! DOP @marcyogimead."



The 'Mr India' actor also shared some glimpses of some animals such as Thalogoya and Peacock.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil is currently shooting for the Hindi remake of the British spy thriller series 'The Night Manager' that will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role.

'The Night Manager' is an espionage thriller that has a tense cat and mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer.

The 2016 series features Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. In the remake, Aditya will essay the titular character.

The original British series became a massive hit across the globe and earned several awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. (ANI)

