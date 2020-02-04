Anil Kapoor shares glimpse of his intense look from 'Malang'

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Ahead of the release of the much-awaited action-thriller 'Malang', Anil Kapoor on Tuesday shared a sparkling poster of the flick.



The 63-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram and shared the poster and wrote, "Agashe Tola Phir Bola. Sirf Teen Din Baaki Hain #Malang."



In the poster, Anil, who is essaying the role of a cop in the film, is seen sitting on the bonnet of the car amid sparks all around. The actor is seen facing the sky and laughing out loud even as he brandishes a gun. Along with the picture, Anil also pointed out that the flick is set to hit the theatres in three days.



Earlier, Disha Patani who is essaying the role of the love interest of Aditya Roy Kapoor shared a peppy number 'Hui Malang.' The movie also features Kunal Kemmu in a pivotal role.

The title track received 10 million views on YouTube in merely 24-hours of its release.

The trailer of the movie took the expectations a notch higher with the powerful visuals it presented. The title track shows the lovely bond brewing between the two lead actors.

The revenge drama, directed by Mohit Suri, is set for release on February 7. (ANI)

