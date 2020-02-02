Anil Kapoor shares rib-tickling video of 'Malang'

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): Anil Kapoor on Sunday shared a rib-tickling video along with the lead actors of his upcoming action-thriller -- Malang.

The 63-year-old actor hopped on to Twitter as he shared the hilarious video along with a caption that reads, "#Malang Sunday Morning!! @DishPatani@kunalkemmu#AdityaRoyKapur."

In the video, Anil Kapoor is seen delivering the famous dialogue from the movie along with New Zealand cricketer Corey Anderson, and former England spinner Graeme Swann along with the host at the event.

At the end of the video, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu are singing -- Malang -- and the release date for the flick.

Earlier, lead actor Aditya Roy Kapoor shared a poster from the film in which he was donning a ferocious look.

The trailer and the title track of 'Malang' received adverse appreciation alike. The title track received 10 million views on YouTube in merely 24 hours of its release.

The trailer of the movie took the expectations a notch higher with the powerful visuals it presented.

The trailer gave a powerful action-packed sight to the movie, whereas the title track has fallen to a rather soothing spot. It shows the chemistry between the lead actors Aditya and Disha and the blossoming romance of the two in Goa.

The movie also features Kunal Kemmu in a pivotal role. The revenge drama, directed by Mohit Suri, is set for release on February 7. (ANI)

