Anil Kapoor shed tears at late friend Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher's way of celebrating Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary has filled everyone with tears. The third friend of trio actor Anil Kapoor cried his heart out on his way to the stage when asked to share memories of his bond with the late actor.

Anil Kapoor who also worked on numerous movies with Satish was asked multiple times to come on stage by the host and share his memories but was unable to find strength and hold his tears.





The 'Mr. India' actor also shared a video message with nostalgic photographs with the actor and explained their journey of friendship through references from the movies they did together.

The idea of celebrating the birth anniversary of the 'Deewana Mastana' actor under the lap of music and wistful stories has turned out to be so pure but still heavy on the heart. The event which was attended by numerous celebrities and friends of the actor started with the orchestral music of some songs including the 'Tere Naam' title track.

The celebration consists of a musical night with stories to celebrate the extraordinary life lived by Satish Kaushik. Kher mentioned his first impression of a fellow friend and later met him in Mumbai. The 'Kashmir Files' actor also explained the type of bond he had with the actor and how well they both spent 48 years together.

The host for the night welcomed the presence of celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukherjee and Johnny Lever. (ANI)

