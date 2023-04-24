Anil Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs wish Sachin Tendulkar on 50th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): As Master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 today, not only cricketers but several Bollywood celebrities showered love and warm wishes on the birthday boy.

Taking to Instagram story, Anil Kapoor shared a selfie with Sachin along with a message.



He wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the all time greats of cricket, and indeed the sporting world! @sachintendulkar you're not only an inspiring sportsman but also a great husband, father & citizen!"



All smiles as Shilpa Shetty poses with Sachin in this old photo. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy 50th Birthday! Wishing you 'tons' of blessings, love, and amazing health as you complete a special half-century today."



Sharing a still from the old interview featuring Kajol and Sachin, the actor captioned it, "Cheers to @sachintendulkar on his 50th birthday! A century of centuries achieved on the pitch, and a century of hearts won off it.'

Preity Zinta also wishes Sachin on hi 50th birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to one of the greatest icons of Indian Cricket. Wish you great health, more happiness & success today & always. #Ting @sachintendulkar."



She posted a picture from the match ground where Preity can be seen wearing her IPL team- Punjab Kings jersey and Sachin donning Mumbai Indians jersey.



Sidharth Malhotra posted a photo from one of the winning moments of a legendary cricketer and captioned it, "Happy birthday @sachintendulkar sir. Thank you for inspiring millions across the world. Big love and respect."



Sonam Kapoor took to Insta story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Legend!!"



Further extending the birthday wishes, Madhuri Dixit penned a sweet note for "greatest batsman"



She wrote, "Happiest birthday to our star, the greatest batsman the world has seen, an amazing human being and a fellow Taurean. There's no one like you."

Vivek Oberoi also showers love on the birthday boy.



He wrote, "Happy birthday Sachin. To the man who changed the fate of #cricket, the goat, the legend 6. Happy golden 50!"

Sachin is considered as the greatest batter to have played the game. With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

With 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Tests, Sachin also has the highest runs in both formats. He is the first player to hit an ODI double hundred and to have played 200 Test matches.

He also has 201 international wickets to his name, making him a very useful part-time spin bowling option. With a total of 664 international appearances, he is the most-capped player of all time.

He is part of the Indian Team which won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.

Sachin has played six IPL seasons from 2008-2013, all for Mumbai Indians, where he has scored a total of 2334 runs in 78 matches at an average of 34.84. Sachin has 13 fifties and one hundred under his belt, hitting 29 sixes and 295 fours with a strike rate of 119.82. He won the 2013 edition of the tournament with the franchise as a player.

Sachin's best performance came in IPL 2010. He scored 618 runs in 15 matches at an average of 47.53 at a strike rate of 132.61. He scored five fifties that season and his best individual score was 89*. He won the 'Orange Cap' that season. MI finished as runners-up that season.(ANI)

