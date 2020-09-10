Anil Kapoor wishes 'AK vs AK' co-star Anurag Kashyap on his 48th birthday

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday extended birthday greetings to filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap through a special video featuring stills of the duo.

Kapoor and Kashyap are all set to share the screen space in Netflix's film 'AK vs AK' where both will be seen in the central roles.

The actor took to Instagram to wish Kashyap on his birthday with a video that features stills of the two stars spending time together.

"Happy Birthday to the other AK from #AKvsAK, @anuragkashyap10!! It took us 20 years to work on a film together...der se aaye par durust aaye," the 63-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane's 'AK vs AK' marks the first collaboration of the two stars. (ANI)

