Anil Kapoor wishes director Subhash Ghai on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, penned down a sweet birthday wish for legendary director Subhash Ghai on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a few pictures on his story which he captioned, "Happy birthday @subhashghai saab! Such a beautiful journey filled with love, success, and happiness...wishing you many more years of it! So lucky to have you in my life."l-subhash

In the throwback pictures, Anil could be seen posing with Subhash Ghai, Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Subhash Ghai is known for his iconic films like 'Karz', 'Pardes', 'Vishwanath', 'Saudagar', 'Khalnayak' and many others.



Ghai has made short guest appearances in his own films and has been an integral part of the film industry since 1967.

Anil collaborated with Subhash for films like 'Ram Lakhan', 'Karma', 'Meri Jung', 'Taal', and 'Trimurti'.

Subhash last worked as a producer and writer in a suspense comedy drama film '36 Farmhouse' which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Zee5 and starred Anmol Parashar, Barkha Singh, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra and Flora Saini in prominent roles.

Talking about Anil Kapoor's work front, he will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller web series 'The Night Manager' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur which is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from February 17, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has Siddharth Anand's next 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

