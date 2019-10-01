Anil Kapoor wraps up 'Malang'

New Delhi (India), Oct 1 (ANI): After months of shooting, actor Anil Kapoor announced the wrap of his upcoming film 'Malang' on Tuesday.

The actor celebrated the wrap with dark chocolate cake on a 'dark night' with the crew of the film.

The 'Nayak' actor took to Twitter to share the news alongside pictures from the sets which show the crew enjoying the cake together.

"The dark knight of #Malang sharing dark chocolate on a dark night with the best crew! Perfect way to end this intense journey! #thatsawrap," Anil wrote alongside the pictures.



The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Khemmu.

'Malang' is a revenge drama, helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani.

Suri is reuniting with Bhushan after their hit film 'Aashiqui 2'. 'Malang' is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020. (ANI)

