Anil Kapoor's Diwali celebration has a fitness connection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Anil Kapoor treated fans with a fitness video on the occasion of Diwali, on social media.

Taking to his Instagram, Anil dropped a running video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Working hard so I can Diwali hard! Wishing everyone a very happy, healthy and safe Diwali! Pull your loved ones close and let the warmth fill up your lives and hearts."

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervor and enthusiasm. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.



Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali). During the lengthy festivities, it is the most important day. Early in the morning, devotees offer prayers to their ancestors, and on Amavasya, they perform Shradh for them. Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for two hours and twenty-four minutes (approximately).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil recently wrapped up his shoot for the much-awaited Indian remake of 'The Night Manager', which is an espionage thriller that has a tense cat-and-mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer.

The 2016 series features Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. In the remake, Anil will essay the role which was originally played by Hugh Laurie. It will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles. The original British series became a massive hit across the globe and earned several awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Anil will also be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the action-packed 'Fighter'. (ANI)


