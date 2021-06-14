Anil Kapoor's latest social media post proves age is just a number

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The 'ever-young' Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is one who is quite active on social media keeps fans updated about his life through regular posts. On Sunday, the star shared recent pictures from a photoshoot, proving yet again that age is just a number.

Anil, who been acting in films since the late '70s, even after four decades in showbiz seems to be at the peak of his fitness and charm. Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, in the caption, he wrote "Being yourself is the easiest way of looking effortless..."



Even today, the 64-year-old star has been posing some serious challenge for the younger generation in the industry with his charismatic looks and swag.



The actor has often spoken about his love for fitness and how exercising regularly keeps him happy. In fact, his Instagram handle has several inspiring posts that show him in the midst of his exercise routine.

From running on the beach to skipping and trying out different workouts, Anil enjoys pushing himself when it comes to fitness.

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK' on OTT platform Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles.

Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

