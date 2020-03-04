Anil, Sonam Kapoor send best wishes to Arjun, Parineeti on 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' trailer release

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): As the much-awaited trailer of upcoming suspense thriller 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' hit the internet on Wednesday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor sent their best wishes to the actor.

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and shared and shared that the trailer has got the actor hooked. His tweet reads, Sandeep Aur Pinky kaise aur kyun hue Faraar?! Trailer has me hooked! @arjunk26 #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar @ParineetiChopra@SAPFTheFilm @yrf."

Sonam Kapoor conveyed the best wishes to Arjun and Parineeti while she shared the trailer on Twitter. She tweeted, All the best @arjunk26@ParineetiChopra@SAPFTheFilm@yrf#DibakarBanerjee #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Watch the trailer now."

The story revolves around the love-hate relationship between the lead duo Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra and the trailer ends with Kapoor almost trying to kill Chopra.

The film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' is being helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and is produced by Aditya Chopra.

Besides Kapoor and Chopra, the film also features Archana Puran Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film is slated to hit theatres on March 20. (ANI)

