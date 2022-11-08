Ankur Bhatia wraps up 'Taali'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Actor Ankur Bhatia has finished shooting for 'Taali', which is headlined by none other than Sushmita Sen.

Sharing his experience working on the project, Ankur said, "I have had so much fun while working on this project. While the script was an intense hardcore one, the atmosphere on sets was super fun. Working with Sushmita again was indeed a pleasure. My character was very challenging as it's a soft character, and I have never played such a role before. Even my look is very different."



He added,"Pretty soon I'll start the dubbing of my portions in the film, and I am looking forward to seeing how the scenes have come up. Hopefully the amount of hard work that we all put in has translated into something great and even audiences would enjoy it as much as we did while making it."



Taali' is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant. Sushmita is playing the titular role. Also, this project marks Ankur's second collaboration with Sushmita after 'Aarya' series. (ANI)

