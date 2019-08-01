Anshula Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Anshula Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Anshula Kapoor's new fundraising initiative 'Fankind' is winning hearts

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:13 IST

New Delhi (India), August 1 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapor's sister Anshula Kapoor is all set to make her mark with her new entrepreneurial fundraising venture 'Fankind.'
The platform will give a chance to fans to connect with their favourite celebrities. It will also give fans a chance to take part in fun activities like paintball, baking, and cricket with several stars. The platform will in turn support and fundraise for charitable causes.
The 26-year-old star kid introduced her initiative on Instagram and wrote, "aaaahhh I am SO EXCITED to share my first venture Fankind with you!!! Fankind is a fundraising platform where we curate awesome celebrity experiences - a chance for you to do fun things with and hang out with your favorite celebrities - while helping raise money for charities. I hope you show it the same kind of love you've always showered me with! [?] Our first campaign opens for donations super soon! Check out our website to know more - fankind.org (link in bio) #Fankind #ComeJoinTheMagic."


Members of the Kapoor clan including Arjun, Janhvi, Anil and Sonam among a host of other celebrities came out in support of the fundraising platform.
Right after the announcement, Arjun shared a video on his Instagram story to appreciate his sister and her project. "Cheers to Fankind !!! Love you, Anshula Kapoor, super proud of you..," he wrote.
In the video, the 'India's Most Wanted' actor can be heard saying, "Hey guys, as you guys can see all over on Instagram Anshula has finally started Fankind and I am very very proud of her, very very happy. I am so happy that she is doing something she truly believes in and we can give back to our fans have helped us become who we are."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Cheers ?? to @fankindofficial !!! Love you @anshulakapoor super proud of you...

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Aug 1, 2019 at 1:23am PDT


Her sister Janhvi Kapoor was visibly super excited and proud of Anshula. The 'Dhadak' actor took to her Instagram story to congratulate the young entrepreneur. "So proud !! so excited!! This is going to be," she wrote.

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor congratulated her sister and even shared the first date for the online donation for the campaign. "What an amazing venture! So proud of you. The first campaign opens for donations on August 5," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Feeling proud of his niece starting a venture, Anil Kapoor showered love and best wishes to Anshula and wrote, "LOVE."

Filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated Anshula and called the initiative "fandom with a purpose." He shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations Anshula Kapoor on this amazing initiative! It's fandom with a purpose! A fundraising platform that curates awesome celebrity experiences for fans to help raise money for charities! For more details go to fankind.org@fankindofficial."


Malaika Arora also congratulated Anshula on her Instagram story. "Congratulations and all the best Anshula Kapoor," she wrote.

Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children from his first wife Mona Shourie, who died on March 25, 2012. (ANI)

