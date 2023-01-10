"Answer to those who called it propaganda": Anupam Kher after 'The Kashmir Files' makes it to the Oscars reminder list

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who played a prominent role in 'The Kashmir Files', a movie that documented the alleged genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammz, on Tuesday expressed his excitement after the film made to the Oscars 2023 reminder list.

Speaking to ANI, Kher, who has also been shortlisted for the Best Actor award, said, "The Kashmir Files being shortlisted at the Oscars is an achievement in itself, it's too early to celebrate. This tragedy was kept hidden for 32 years and after 32 years when this film was released, the world welcomed it but also there were a lot of people who commented a lot about it. Not only the film is shortlisted but I am also shortlisted for the Best Actor award. It's a humbling and amazing feeling. Four more films are shortlisted from India. I wish them all the best and congratulations."

He added, "It's time to show our big hearts, whichever film makes it to the nominations from the shortlist, as an Indian will be an achievement for me. I would like to congratulate all the people on behalf of The Kashmir Files Team. I am happy, this film is made on the Hindu genocide, many people made fun of it and called it a propaganda film. A Chief Minister asked to release the film on YouTube, but I think the truth always wins in the end."

Speaking on the other films that are shortlisted alongside 'The Kashmir Files', the actor said, "Kantara, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR all are very beautiful films and personally, a small town guy who came to Mumbai 40 years ago with just Rs 37, he got shortlisted in Oscars, so this is a message for all the small town people who dream to do something can achieve everything if they work hard. Indians have a very big heart, it's not nominated it's just shortlisted, and the enthusiasm with which the media is calling us and informing us including ANI, there's a lot of humble feeling in it. Vivek must be very happy, 'The Kashmir Files' is his baby, he made this film after interviewing more than 700 people."

He also talked about the controversy over the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's statement calling the film 'a propaganda' and 'vulgar' at the festival's closing ceremony.

Kher said, "This is the time to be happy, and not to remember those people who just wanted 15 minute of fame, those who want fame for a short time target big things. What to talk about them at this time they will find their answer. The Kashmir Files is trending right now, the film is different because people did not show collective happiness on the success of this movie. They called it agenda and propaganda, and that's why those who are seeing the stir on social media, this is itself the answer to those people, we do not need to answer. Vivek Agnihotri doesn't need to answer."

'The Kashmir Files,' on the life of Kashmiri pandits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency, is based on first-generation video interviews of victims of the Kashmiri massacre, making an account of their pain, suffering, struggle and trauma.

Apart from 'The Kashmir Files', blockbusters 'RRR', 'Kantara', and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' have made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list.



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released a remainder list of 301 feature films eligible for the Oscars 2023.

Previously, Pan Nalin's Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' was announced as India's official entry for the Oscars 2023.

Apart from them, the list also features Indian films 'Me Vasantrao' and 'Tuzhya Sathi Kahihi', R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', 'Iravin Nizhal' and Kannada movie 'Vikrant Rona'.

Sharing his excitement, director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and wrote, "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It's one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema."

"#PallaviJoshi #MithunChakraborty @DarshanKumaar @AnupamPKher are all shortlisted for best actor categories. It's just the beginning. A long long road ahead. Pl bless them all," he added.

Rishab Shetty also took to Twitter and shared a thankful note for the fans for an overwhelming response to his film 'Kantara'.

"We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can't wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara @hombalefilms #HombaleFilms," he wrote.

According to Variety, an American media company, the 9,579 eligible voting members will begin filling out their ballots on January 12 and ballots will close on January 17, 2023.

The official Oscar nominations will be announced January 24, 2023 with the ceremony on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (ANI)

