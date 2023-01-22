Anubhav Singh Bassi to host trailer launch of his debut movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): From the time the title of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' was announced, this Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film has been the talk of the town. Currently, the makers of the film are gearing up for the grand trailer which is to be hosted by Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.

Anubhav Singh Bassi who is a stand-up comedian in India, makes a debut in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', the sneak peek of which the audience will get in the trailer. His performance in the movie is a surprise package, sure to entertain the audience, but before that, everyone will get to experience his humorous act first hand at the trailer launch event.

Talking about the trailer launch, a source informed, "Anubhav Singh Bassi debuts in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and will also be hosting the trailer launch event. He is sure to leave everyone in splits. Bassi is a fantastic stand-up comedian and is a master of humorous punches and knows how to hold the audience's attention and keep them entertained. Moreover, he's spent a lot of time with Ranbir & Shraddha throughout the shoot of the movie and the three share an amazing bond together, so it just made sense to have him host the event and do the honors."



The trailer launch invitation also said out loud "Let The Love Games Begin". It looks like a fun event is about to roll out for the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch.

Bassi is especially flying down for this event after wrapping a show in Benaras. In addition, the makers have also planned some fun activities for Ranbir and Shraddha to go with the theme of "difficulties in love in 2023".

Recently, Shraddha also took to social media after watching the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and asked her the following: "2023 ke pyaar mein sabse mushkil kya kai?"

Interestingly, the trailer of 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' will be released in theatres along with the screening of the upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan'.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Ranbir and Shraddha. (ANI)

