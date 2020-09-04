Anubhav Sinha remembers working with Rishi Kapoor in 'Mulk' on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha remembered working with late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor in his critically acclaimed film 'Mulk,' on the occasion of his 68th birth anniversary.

Sinha who directed Kapoor and actor Taapsee Pannu in 'Mulk,' took to Instagram to remember the senior actor on his birth anniversary.

He posted a still from the film featuring Rishi Kapoor and wrote, "It was such an honor working with you Chintu Ji. Thanks for meeting me that day. Miss you. Happy Birthday Sir."

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on June 30, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others. (ANI)

