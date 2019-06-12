Poster of 'One Day', Image courtesy: Instagram
Anupam Khan, Esha Gupta-starrer 'One day' to release on Jun 28

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:36 IST

New Delhi (India), Jun 12 (ANI): Audiences will now have to wait for a bit more to watch Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta starrer 'One Day' with the release date of the film being pushed forward.
The film slated to hit theaters on June 14 will now release on June 28, this year.
Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer release date along with the latest poster of the upcoming movie on his Twitter handle.
" New release date... #OneDay will now release on 28 June 2019... Stars Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma and Murli Sharma... Directed by Ashok Nanda."
[{4094e944-4249-49f1-a4bc-b08b98143de3:intradmin/vfbacgh.JPG}]
Earlier, a video clip was released which featured a montage of slow, cryptic shots showcasing Anupam as a man engrossed in his thoughts.
In the video, Anupam can be seen dressed like an old man where he is seen delivering his monologue.
The film's tagline states, 'Where's there is justice, there will be victory' which seems like the base of the movie and rightly sets the tone for the film's subject.
The first poster of the film was released in February by the veteran actor on his Instagram account. Going by the film's poster, the story may revolve around a retired man who tries solving a crime to get justice.
The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma and Murli Sharma.
The flick which is helmed by Ashok Nanda is a thriller and is produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh. (ANI)

