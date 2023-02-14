Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar pay tributes to martyrs of Pulwama attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): On the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, Bollywood celebs on Tuesday paid homage to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the deadly attack in Jammu & Kashmir.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram and wrote, "My heartfelt tribute and salute to all the brave warriors who became immortal in Pulwama attack! Jai Hind Army!"

RajKummar Rao also paid tribute to the jawans and wrote, "The sacrifice of our Bravehearts will never be forgotten. #PulwamaAttack. May their sacrifice never be in vain. The Nation will forever be indebted by their supreme sacrifice. Jai Hind!"





Tiger Shroff took to Insta story and shared a collage of jawans.



He wrote, "forever in our hearts rest in power to our heroes."

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Salute and gratitude to the #PulwamaAttack bravehearts. We will always be indebted to the armed forces."

Forty personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed when their convoy was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora in the Pulwama district on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on February 14, 2019.

The attack was carried out by Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed which is led by Masood Azhar based in Bahawalpur. (ANI)

