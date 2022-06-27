Anupam Kher announces his 526th movie 'Kaagaz 2'

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Veteran star Anupam Kher started shooting for his upcoming film 'Kaagaz 2', the actor recently announced his upcoming flix on his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, 'The Kashmir Files' actor shared the news of his 526th movie with fans and followers.

In the video, the actor was seen holding the clapper board with the film name on it. He also shared the details of 'Kaagaz 2' movie.

The actor stated at the end of the video, "Let's celebrate life, let's celebrate cinema."



The movie is helmed by VK Prakash who directed the original version of the movie in Malayalam. And it's produced by his longtime close friend Satish Kaushik production.

Along with the video, the veteran star wrote, "Friends! Today I am going to start my 526th film #Kaagaz2. Keep your love and blessings as always. I will need them for life. A message for the people coming from small towns. Keep up the hard work, dedication and honesty! No power in the world can stop you!"



Actor's fans and friends from the industry showered their love and wish on his post.

Sonali Bendre reacted with clapping hands emoji.



The 'Kaagaz 2' film producer Satish Kaushik dropped a lovely comment, he wrote, "Khersaab it is great to hv u in our passionate project Kaagaz 2 . Ur towering presence in this film will make it very strong & meaningful. Thx & Love from the unit of Kaagaz2."



Anupam's co-star in the 'The Kashmir Files' film, Darshan Kumar commented, "Jai Ho."



Anupam Kher, a National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus, has starred in a number of Hindi films such as 'Ram Lakhan', 'Lamhe', 'Khel', 'Darr', 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', 'A Wednesday', and 'M S Dhoni: The Untold Story' during the course of his nearly four-decade career.

On the work front presently, Anupam concluded the shooting of 'Uunchai' with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. Apart from this, he also announced the title for his upcoming flix, 'The Signature' alongside Mahima Chaudhry. Recently, the first look from his upcoming 525th movie 'The Signature' was also out. (ANI)