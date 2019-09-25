Anupam Kher attends Gandhi@150 event at UN

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is in New York for some time now attended the 'Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World' programme at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday (local time).

The actor shared short videos on his Instagram story showing the headquarters and inside of it.

"What an amazing feeling to be at United Nation at the 'Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World' programme," he said in one of the videos.



"I am happy to be here. So wonderful to be here," the actor said in another video.

India hosted the event at the UN to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma, which underlined the continuing relevance of Gandhian thoughts and values in today's world.

World leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in were also present at the occasion in New York. They inaugurated a 50 kilowatt 'Gandhi Solar Park' and unveiled a special commemorative stamp to mark the occasion. (ANI)

