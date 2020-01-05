Anupam Kher attracts million followers on TikTok in first two days

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): Within two days of entering the platform, Anupam Kher has gained more than a million followers on TikTok. The elated actor took to Twitter on Sunday to share his excitement and joy.

After the actor shared his initial video on the platform, users immediately started creating reaction videos with welcoming gestures. His numbers of followers on the platform are increasing by each hour.

Expressing on a merry note, the actor shared on Twitter, "Happy to reach 1Million mark of friends and followers on @TikTok in just two days. Thank you for your love. Jai Ho. #kuchbhiihosktaahai (Anything is possible)."

The actor has also shared a screenshot of his TikTok profile along with his tweet with his 14 million followers who are more than excited to welcome him in his new social media venture.



However, there were some who felt that TikTok doesn't suit his personality. Some have even criticized his action.

Within these initial two days, Anupam has posted four videos which have attracted lacs of his followers' notice. One of these videos includes his ecstatic experience with his fans from Tajikistan.

He captioned the video as, "Encounters in NY: It was nice to meet fans from #Tajakistan. After taking pics they requested to record messages for their family members. Was happy to record a video for Saeed's mother. As my father used to say, 'The easiest thing in the world is to make somebody happy."

Anupam's Twitter venture has led to the actor's followers to follow him to this new platform, thus increasing the number of users on the video-sharing and social networking interface. (ANI)

