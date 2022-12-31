Anupam Kher bids goodbye to 2022, expresses gratitude

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday shared a video bidding goodbye to the year 2022 with a gratitude note.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam thanked fans for their contribution to making him what he is today.

In the video, from behind-the-scene of 'Uunchai', 'The Kashmir Files' to 'Karthikeya 2'.

The video included power pack performances of the actor in all these three movies.

Sharing the video, he wrote a gratitude note, which read, "My dear friends! Your love bar I've been getting for the past 38 years. You all contribute hugely in who I am today. But year 2022 has been very important to me. 3 of my films released this year. And you blessed all three with abundant love and blessings. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will continue to work hard and you keep your blessings and love. #Thank you for making my year 2022 most memorable!"

Anupam Kher recently announced that he began shooting for his 533rd film 'Metro..In Dino' in Mumbai with a special video on his social media.

"Presenting my 533th film! Today is our first day. Send us love and good wishes! Starting my 533rd film with one and only @anuragbasuofficial. Have always admired his cinema and his craft. Today is the first day of the shoot of the film. A great beginning to the end of the year. Hail! (sic)," Anupam captioned the post.

Producer Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have joined forces for an anthology 'Metro In Dino'.

In 2007, Basu also co-produced, co-written and directed 'Life In A Metro' featuring late actor Irrfan Khan, besides Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona Sen Sharma and Shilpa Shetty among others.

The music of 'Metro In Dino' will be scored by Pritam, who also composed the super-hit numbers of the 2007 film.

'Metro In Dino' will boast of an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, 'Metro In Dino' showcases bittersweet tales of human relationships in contemporary times.

Audiences will not only experience a fresh storyline but also witness a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan together in this present-day chronicle.

Talking about the film, Anurag Basu earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

Apart from this, he will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut directorial 'Emergency' and family entertainer 'The Signature'. Kher also has 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' along with Sai Manjrekar. (ANI)