Anupam Kher bumps into Anushka-Virat at airport; pens warm note for power couple

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Anupam Kher bumped into power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport and expressed how "very happy" he was to be meeting them.

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a photo with Virat and Anushka and wrote, "I was very happy to meet Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the airport lounge! Their warmth was beautifully infectious! Jai Ho to them!"

On Wednesday, Virat and Anushka were photographed outside the airport. The duo wore matching black pants and white t-shirts.

Anushka and Anupam Kher have shared screen space in a couple of films including Yash Chopra's 2012 directorial 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.



Anupam Kher was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa. Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta also played leads in the film.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film hit theatres on November 11.

The film is about three friends - Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani who go on a mission to scale to Mount Everest. In the film, Parineeti plays the character of the trek guide who helps the three men scale Everest.

In the film, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa plan and discuss the notion of summiting Mount Everest. Still, Danny dies of old age before they reach a decision.

And the rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character's ashes at Mount Everest. Parineeti is seen as a trekking guide in the movie as she trains them for their task and eventually they make it possible with Neena and Sarika in their company.

Talking about Anushka, she will next be seen in 'Chakda Xpress'.

Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. (ANI)

