Anupam Kher calls for calm amid coronavirus scare

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): With the world gripped in panic amid coronavirus outbreak, actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared a video and appealed for calm in these trying times.

The 65-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram aimed at sending a positive message to deal with the tough situation.

"Sometimes when there is a certain kind of panic inside you it is helpful if you acknowledge it. It is ok to be fearful. It is normal. Going for a walk helped. Do normal things to feel normal. #LoveInTheTimesOfCorona." his caption read.



In the video, the actor who is currently in New York City, shares how people are silent because of the outbreak yet hold a look of concern for others. This is somewhere leading to a connection with each other.

"I might be making this video because life is normal, despite the fear life has to move on .. it is important to feel normal.. to feel the love of others is important," he concluded the video.

Earlier, Anupam Kher had suggested that everyone should use the age-old Indian way of greeting people by 'Namaste' to combat the spread of the virus. (ANI)

