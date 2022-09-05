Anupam Kher celebrates 14 years of 'A Wednesday'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Actors Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah's 'A Wednesday' has completed 14 years since it was released.

To celebrate the occasion, Anupam took to his Instagram handle and penned a note with the poster of the film. He also shared some stills from the movie.

Calling 'A Wednesday' his favourite film, he wrote, "Can't believe that it has been 14 years since the release of one of my most favourite films #AWednesday. Directed by @neerajpofficial it is one of those films which will never age. Congratulations to the entire team. #14YearsOfAWednesday #MagicOfCinema #Movies."







Many fans took to Anupam's Instagram post and congratulated him on completing 14 successful years. Netizens also showered love by dropping heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.



A fan wrote, "Congratulations sir". Another fan commented, "One of the best movies."





'A Wednesday' is depicted an about-to-retire police commissioner (Anupam Kher) narrating a sequence of events of the most astounding day of his career, that unfolded on a particular Wednesday. After receiving an anonymous tip about a bomb, the police commissioner must negotiate with a common man.

The thriller drama is about a common man's plight and pain in a never-seen-before way. The film was produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Shital Bhatia and Anjum Rizvi.

The movie was released in 2008 and received a number of prestigious awards.

Talking about the work front, Anupam Kher is busy shooting for his films 'Emergency' and 'The Signature'. He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11 this year.

Apart from this, he is super happy to be a part of the Telugu drama 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which is headlined by Ravi Teja. (ANI)

