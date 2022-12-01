Anupam Kher drops video from 'The Kashmir Files' look test

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video of his look test for 'The Kashmir Files' amid row over the IFFI jury head's take on the movie.

The 'Uunchai' actor took to Instagram handle on Thursday and posted a throwback video where he can be seen giving the look test for the film.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Two years ago today I did the makeup test of #TheKashmirFiles. I knew that this film of ours will create a history of truth in the Indian film world. Thank you so much guys for your love and support! #TheKashmirFiles #LookTest."

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



Recently, Anupam spoke up on the raging controversy over International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's statement calling the film 'a propaganda' and 'vulgar' at the festival's closing ceremony on Monday.

He took to Instagram and dropped a video on saying that some people can't stomach 'Kashmir's truth'.

In his short video, Kher said, "Friends, some people are not in the habit of showing the truth as it is. They like to give it a certain colour or cover up the truth in the name of creative liberty. The fact is that some people are not being able to digest Kashmir's truth. They try to show Kashmir through a different cinematic lens and have been at it for the last 25-30 years. 'The Kashmir Files' has exposed them."

He added, "They are having problems because the film documents the truth as it is. If you cannot see the truth, keep your eyes closed and your mouth shut. Stop making fun of it. This is our truth and we have lived through it."

In the closing ceremony of the 53RD IFFI, Nadav Lapid termed 'The Kashmir Files' a 'propaganda, vulgar film', adding that he was 'shocked' to see the film in the competition section of such a prestigious film festival.

Anupam played the protagonist in the 'The Kashmir Files', which documents the alleged genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. It was directed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. (ANI)