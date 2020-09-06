Anupam Kher expresses happiness on meeting his assistant after six months, shares video

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Sunday expressed happiness as he met his assistant after six months due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Kher is quite active on social media platforms and he keeps updating his fans with his day-to-day activities.

Today, the actor captured the happy moment of meeting his assistant Dattu and shared the video on Instagram.



The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor started the video, saying "Dattu, tu kidhar chala gaya tha" (Where have you been, Dattu?)

Introducing his assistant to the fans, the 65-year-old actor said that they have met after a gap of six months.

He explained that, in the past 39 years, Dattu had not left Kher alone for more than six hours.

The actor further highlighted the positive side of COVID-19 lockdown and said that there is a need to follow all precautionary measures to combat COVID-19 spread.

"Met my assistant Dattu after almost six months, since we came back from New York together. It was wonderful to see him. He has been working with me for the last 36 years. He is family. Life is beautiful with people like him around. Jai Ho!", he wrote alongside the video.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, the veteran actor has been making all efforts to spread awareness about precautionary measures. (ANI)

