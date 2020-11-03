Anupam Kher extends 'big thank you' to fans as he hits 18.1 million mark on Twitter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday extended a 'Big Thank You' to his fans and followers on Twitter as his number of fans on the micro-blogging site crossed 18.1 million mark.

The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star penned a note of gratitude to his Twitter family , alongside a power-packed video featuring himself.



"We are a family of 18.1 million friends, fans and followers on @Twitter," wrote the 'Saraansh' star.

"Thank you for your love, warmth, occasional criticism and endless blessings. I learn so much from each one of you about work and life. A BIG THANK YOU!! #Friends," he added.

In the short clip accompanying the tweet, the 'Hotel Mumbai' star is seen sporting a black vest, as the clip progresses the actor is seen winking at his fans as a message the read (18.1 Million on Twitter, Thank You). (ANI)

