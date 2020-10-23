Anupam Kher lauds Amit Shah on his birthday

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Senior actor Anupam Kher extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he turned 56 on Thursday.



The 'Saaransh' actor took to Twitter to share a picture of the Home Minister and penned down a birthday note lauding him for his historic decisions.

"Respected Amit Shah ji. Wishing you a very happy birthday. Wish you a long and healthy life. The historic decisions that have been taken under your leadership will always be remembered by the coming generations. @AmitShah," tweeted Kher.

Shah is a first-time Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar and was inducted into the cabinet under the second tenure of the Modi government. He was given the charge of Home Affairs. (ANI)

