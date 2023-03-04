Anupam Kher lauds 'student' Deepika Padukone after she is named Oscar presenter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher heaped praise on Deepika Padukone for being selected as an presenter for Oscar 2023 ceremony.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actor wrote, "Dearest @deepikapadukone! Congratulations on being one of the presenters at this year's #Oscar ceremony! Every time you climb one step higher on the ladder of success, we at @actorprepares feel proud to have been part of your journey. On a personal note as your teacher I always knew sky is not the limit. You will go beyond!! Love and blessings always! Congratulations for #Pathan too! Jai Ho! #ActorPrepares #Student #Actress"

Anupam posted a picture of younger Deepika, where she was seen standing against the backdrop of a board titled 'Anupam Kher's actor prepares.'

Deepika also replied on the actor's post, saying, "This is so sweet."



On Thursday night, Deepika took to Instagram and shared a post with the names of all the presenters.

The list also includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

It's a special year for India at the Oscars. This time around, not just one, but three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards.

'RRR' is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year.

Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Best Documentary Short. (ANI)

