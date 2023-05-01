Anupam Kher offers prayers for all at Bhimashankar shrine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher paid a visit to the ancient shrine of Bhimashankar in Maharashtra. 'The Kashmir Files' actor prayed for the prosperity of all people, himself and the nation.

Kher took to his Instagram to share the video of him offering prayers at the temple on Monday. The caption of the post read, "India's religious heritage is ancient and wonderful. Visited Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga which is 110 kilometres from Pune! Had long worship! Mind, body and soul are grateful. This is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas found in India! The history behind this is unforgettable. Prayed for you and your family as well. Do come here and take blessings of Shiv ji and Parvati Maa! Om Namah Shivay! Hail Lord Shiva!

The veteran actor added that the video was shot after taking requisite permissions from the authority.



Kher in the video is heard saying that he is grateful at the chance to visit the holy site. Underlining the significance of the shrine, the actor says in the clip that 5 out of 12 jyotirlingas are in Maharashtra alone.



On the professional front, actor was last seen in the movie 'Uunchai' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta, which was released on November 11, 2022. (ANI)