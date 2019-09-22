Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda
Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda

Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda reverberate the 'Howdy Modi!' 'josh'

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:06 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 22 (ANI): The 'Howdy Modi!' mega-event in Houston, US kicked off with euphoria and Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher resonated the same in his recent tweet.
As the audience of over 50,000 showed their excitement by chanting "Howdy Houston! How's the josh"..High Sir!", the 64-year old actor incorporated the verve in his tweet.
"Houston mein Josh Kamaal ka hai!!! #HowdyModi Zindabad," he tweeted.

The much-anticipated event is marked with a sea of Indian-Americans gathered for the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.
Not only the audience there, but B-town celebs back home are too cheering for the event and country.
Actor Randeep Hooda also tweeted, "Proud to be an #Indian all over again .. #IndiansAroundTheWorld are a great contributing community to all countries they adopt as home. #HowdyModi."

Envisioned on the theme of 'Shared Dreams, Bright future' and a focus on bolstering Indo-US relationship, the event kicked off with a rendition of Gurbani - hymns of Sikh scriptures followed by a number of traditional Indian dances, including Bhangra and Dandiya.
It highlights the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:09 IST

Parineeti already missing her 'The Girl on the Train' character...

New Delhi (India), Sept 22 (ANI): After seven long and hectic weeks of filming for 'The Girl on the Train', Parineeti Chopra is waving bye to London as the actor wrapped up the shooting for the film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:30 IST

Rishi Kapoor cheers for PM, Trump as 'Howdy Modi!' kicks off

New Delhi (India), Sept 22 (ANI): As the much-anticipated 'Howdy Modi!' mega-event kicked off at Houston's NRG Stadium on Sunday, Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor cheered for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:18 IST

Miley Cyrus performs at iHeartRadio Music Fest in Las Vegas

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): After Miley Cyrus called it quits with Kaitlyn Carter, she headlined the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:13 IST

From Ajay to Alia, here's how stars celebrated Daughter's Day

New Delhi (India), Sept 22 (ANI): No matter how big daughters grow, they still remain little for their parents! Showering love on their little girls, a host of celebrities from B-town put out heartfelt messages on social media to mark Daughter's Day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:12 IST

Jamie Spears to remain Britney's conservator

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): After all the drama over who will maintain Britney Spears' conservatorship, the court ruled that her father Jamie will remain the singer's conservator.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:01 IST

Jennifer Lopez was convinced to not wear the iconic green...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Taking a walk down the memory lane, pop superstar Jennifer Lopez talked about the iconic green Versace dress she flaunted at the 2000 Grammys.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:03 IST

Zoya Akhtar 'thrilled' and 'grateful' as her directorial 'Gully...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): After Zoya Akhtar's popular web series 'Lust Stories' was nominated for the 2019 International Emmy, another of her directorial venture, 'Gully Boy', has been picked for the Oscar Awards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 15:52 IST

Tim McGraw calls wife 'Best friend' in sweet birthday tribute

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Singer Tim McGraw is showering love on his wife Faith Hill in the sweetest tribute on her 52nd birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 15:17 IST

Kourtney Kardashian is not back with Younes Bendjima despite recent PDA

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): American reality star Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Younes Bendjima may be spending time together, but doesn't mean that they are dating each other.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 15:02 IST

Mike Johnson's tips for Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid to avoid...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Actor Mike Johnson who is in a relationship with pop singer Demi Lovato teased his 'Bachelorette' co-star Tyler Cameron about his romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 14:52 IST

Akshay Kumar shoots for his first music video 'Filhaal'

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse Akshay Kumar, who is basking in the success of his last outing 'Mission Mangal', is all set to treat his fans with his first music video 'Filhaal'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 14:00 IST

Jada Pinkett confronts Will Smith about his alcohol consumption

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Actor Jada Pinkett Smith put her husband-actor Will Smith in the hot seat by confronting him about his drinking habit.

Read More
iocl