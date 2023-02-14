Anupam Kher recalls calling Alia 'born actress' in her childhood, check out duo's pic from Sid-Kiara's reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's grand wedding reception in Mumbai saw Bollywood celebrities coming together and having a gala time under one roof.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was pleased to meet Alia Bhatt at the party. He also clicked pictures with her.

Sharing one of the images with Alia from Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception, Anupam on Instagram recalled how he used to tease Alia by calling her 'born actress' when she was in school.

"Dearest @aliaabhatt! It was so wonderful to meet you after such a long time at @sidmalhotra & @kiaraaliaadvani's wedding reception. Lovely chatting with you about days when you were in school and how I always teased you about you being a born actress. Love your performances. Especially #GangubaiKathiawadi. You were spectacular. Keep going! Love and prayers always #AliaBhatt #Warmth #LongAssociation #Actors," Anupam captioned the post.

Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt and Kher share a special relationship. It was Mahesh Bhatt who launched Anupam in Bollywood by casting him in his directorial 'Saaransh'.

Speaking of Anupam's upcoming films, he will be seen in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War', Kangana Ranaut's directorial 'Emergency'. His 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' recently hit the theatres. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi.

On the other hand, Alia is all set to make her big Hollywood debut with the upcoming action film 'Heart of Stone' opposite the 'Wonder Woman' actor Gal Gadot. Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

The film will be out on Netflix on August 11. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. (ANI)