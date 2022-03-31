Anupam Kher recalls how his father longed to go to Kashmir during his last days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): On Thursday, veteran actor Anupam Kher took a stroll down memory lane and recalled how his father longed to go to Kashmir during his last days.

Sharing his last clicked picture with his father Pushkar Nath, Kher wrote, "This was my last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. He passed away after 11days. The simplest soul on earth. Never hurt anybody. Touched everyone's life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father. He longed to go to his home in Kashmir but couldn't."





Kher also mentioned that he has dedicated his latest release 'The Kashmir Files' to his late father, who was a Kashmiri Hindu.

"We miss him! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him," he added.

Speaking of Kher's film 'The Kashmir Files', it depicts the struggles and pain of Kashmiri Pandits who were killed, tortured and forced to flee from their own land during the 1990s. Apparently, Kher's character in the film is slightly inspired by his father. (ANI)

