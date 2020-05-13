Anupam Kher recalls when he fell for Riteish Deshmukh on-screen

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Taking a trip down the memory lane, actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday remembered the time he fell head over heels for his fellow actor Riteish Deshmukh in 'Apna Sapna Money Money.'

Kher posted two stills from the film on Instagram and recalled the shooting times for the film.

The stills featured him along with Deshmukh who is seen dressed as a woman in the particular scene of the movie.

"This was my #GoneWithTheWind moment in Hindi Cinema with my friend and a very fine actor @riteishd from the film #ApnaSapnaMoneyMoney. #HumDilDeChukeSanam types. Pic courtesy Riteish. Enjoy," Kher wrote in the caption.

Kher and Deshmukh have shared screen space in a lot of films including 'Kya Kool Hain Hum,' 'Heyy Babyy,' and 'Apna Sapna Money Money.' (ANI)

