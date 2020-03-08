Anupam Kher receives heartwarming wishes on 65th birthday

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): As veteran actor Anupam Kher rings in his 65th birthday on Saturday, the actor received heartwarming wishes from Bollywood actors on the special occasion.

One of the early ones to wish was film director Madhur Bhandarkar who wished the 'Hotel Mumbai' actor on Twitter saying: "Happy birthday @AnupamPKher sir, peace, happiness & success in life as always. Have a great year. Stay blessed."



Riteish Deshmukh conveyed birthday greetings to the 'DDLJ' actor on Twitter and wrote, Happy Birthday Kher Sahab @AnupamPKher- wishing you a long healthy, happy & successful life. Love you" (along with a kissing emoji)



Tusshar Kapoor wished another year of milestones to Kher on his 65th birthday on Twitter, he tweeted, "Happy birthday dearest @AnupamPKher ji, here's wishing you another year of milestones in work & otherwise, too!"



Sonam Kapoor shared a picture along with Kher and conveyed a heart-warming wish on Twitter. "Happy happy birthday dear @AnupamPKherI miss you tons! And hope to see you soon, your guidance humour and wisdom is very cherished.. all my love," she tweeted.



Earlier in the day, the actor received greetings from veteran actors including Shatrughan Sinha, Rishi and Anil Kapoor. The 'Saaransh' actor celebrated the special day with veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro in New York.

He shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent," he tweeted along with the video.

"Isko kehte hain 'Kuchh bhi ho sakta hai' ka baap," he further wrote in Hindi. (ANI)

