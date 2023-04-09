Anupam Kher relishes dosa cooked by Anurag Basu on 'Metro In Dino' set

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Basu showed his cooking skills to veteran actor Anupam Kher by preparing egg dosa for him on the sets of 'Metro...In Dino'.

On Saturday, taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a video of Basu making the dish while the actor stood next to him.

In the video, Anupam asked the filmmaker what is he making and asked everyone to be quiet on the sets.

The actor was heard saying, "Cast me in every film of yours," to which Basu responded, "In every film, you will eat the dish prepared by me."

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Today's Breaking News: Anurag Basu creates egg dosa for Anupam Kher on the sets of #MetroInDino See.... Learn..... Eat it... And have fun!! Anupam praised his affection by eating egg dosa. Gave a good role in the film and Dosa in the plate was also awesome. Hahahaha! Anything can happen. Hail Anurag Babu!!"

Earlier, Anupam revealed he has recorded a song under the leadership of composer Pritam for Anurag Basu's directorial.

Anupam wrote in the caption, "All dreams come true: Maine swapne mein bhi nehi socha tha ke mujhe @ipritamofficial ke music direction main @anuragbasuofficial ki film #MetroInDino mein gana gane ka mauka milega / par me hi toh kehta hu "kuch bhi ho sakta hai"!! meri toh nikal padi! #PritamDa and #AnuragDa are geniuses in their field. It was a matter of pride for me to sing for them. Jai Ho! #Song #Music #Dream.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Billed as an anthology, the film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As the music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work." (ANI)