Anupam Kher remembers Charlie Chaplin on his death anniversary

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The legacy of English comic actor Charlie Chaplin is timeless, and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher paid his respect to the late star on his death anniversary on Twitter by sharing one of the famous quotes of the versatile actor along with a short video of one of Chaplin's ever hits.

Addressing the icon a 'genius', the actor tweeted "Nothing is permanent in this wicked world - not even our troubles."-Charlie Chaplin. Remembering the genius on his death anniversary."



Chaplin, who rose to fame in the era of the silent film, is one of the greatest actors who holds a great position in the entire acting industry and had a career span of more than 75 years.

The 'Hotel Mumbai' star also hopped on to Instagram to share the same video along with the same quote.

The renowned comic actor was most famous for his role in 'The Tramp', which he first played in the Keystone comedy Kid Auto Races at Venice in 1914. (ANI)

