Anupam Kher remembers Dilip Kumar on his 100th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on Sunday, remembered veteran actor Dilip Kumar on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam took a stroll down memory lane dropped a glimpse from his film 'Karma' and captioned it in Hindi, " Aaj Dilip Kumar ji ka 100th janamdin hai. Subhash Ghai ji ne mujhe Karma mein Dr Dang ka role dekar shayad ek ache actor se star bana diya. Par ye Dilip Sahab ki jaduyi shaksiyat ka kamaal tha jisne mujhe wo audha dilaya. Main taa-umra unka shukra guzar rahunga unka aashirwaad hamesha mere sath hai."

Released in the year 1986 'Karma' also starred actors Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi and Poonam Dhillon in the lead roles and went on to become a blockbuster hit.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021, in Mumbai at the age of 98. He was laid to rest with full state honours at Mumbai's Juhu cemetery.

His acting career spanned over six decades. He featured in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies such as 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), and many more.

On the work front, Kher was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film received a lot of love at the box office.

He will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut's period directorial 'Emergency' and family entertainer 'The Signature'.

Apart from that, he also has 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' along with Sai Manjrekar and Ila Arun and director Anurag Basu's next anthology film 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal in his kitty. (ANI)