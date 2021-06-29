Anupam Kher remembers Kishore Kumar in latest post

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on Monday, shared a video of him enjoying an evening in Shimla with legendary singer Kishore Kumar's melody 'Sham Mastani' playing in the background.

The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor shared the video on his Instagram handle, along with the caption, "A #KishoreKumar song can make anybody's Shaam Mastani!"

The video was a slow-motion clip of him walking amid a forest as he smiles and looks around. A picturesque background of the forest could be spotted in the video. Anupam donned a tan-coloured shirt paired with brown corduroy pants. He completed his look with white sneakers.

Fans in huge number showered love on Anupam's Instagram video, with more than 15 thousand people liking it. Netizens also flooded the comment section of the post with heart and fire emoticons.





The 66-year-old actor is also a fitness enthusiast and often shares posts from his workout sessions. Recently, he had observed 'International Yoga Day' by sharing photos of him performing asanas.

Alongside the pictures, he wrote, "In my personal life, yoga has not only kept me physically balanced but has also given me the mental strength to deal with every situation. Wishing you all a very Happy International Yoga Day. This gift of India to the world is unique. Jai Hind!! #InternationalDayOfYoga".

Meanwhile, on the work front, in May, Anupam had won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled 'Happy Birthday', adding a feather to his cap. The film also bagged the Best Short Film award at the prestigious film festival.

'Happy Birthday' marked Anupam and Aahana Kumra's second collaboration after featuring in the 2019 critically acclaimed movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Apart from 'Happy Birthday', the veteran star has several other projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'. (ANI)

