Anupam Kher reunites with director Neeraj Pandey for his 529th film

Mumbai (Maharashtra), August 10 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a post with his favourite director Neeraj Pandey on Wednesday on his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam shared a picture with his favourite director and announced his 529th movie.



In the picture, the 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' actor was seen sitting beside filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. Anupam was seen dressed in a white t-shirt that he teamed up with blue denims.

He opted for white sneakers to complete his look.

On the other hand, Neeraj was seen wearing a black bomber jacket and white trousers. He wore black-white sports shoes.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "And my project 529th is with one of my favourite directors and a very dear friend @neerajpofficial! Will share the details of the project soon. But I'll just say "it'll be fun"!! #TheHitTeam #MSDhoniTheUntoldStory #Special26."

As soon as the he announced his fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

Actor Shakti Kapoor said "U r d best."



And his fans garnered comments with hearts and fire emojis.

Actor and director Neeraj has worked in films like 'Baby', 'A Wednesday', 'Special Chabbis' and 'Total Siyapaa.'

Recently, Anupam Kher expressed his happiness to be a part of Telugu drama 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which is headlined by Ravi Teja.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of south India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj have been roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar takes care of music. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.

Anupam Kher, a National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus, has starred in a number of Hindi films such as 'Ram Lakhan', 'Lamhe', 'Khel', 'Darr', 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', 'A Wednesday', and 'M S Dhoni: The Untold Story' during the course of his nearly four-decade career.

On the work front presently, Anupam concluded the shooting of 'Uunchai' with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. Apart from this, he will be seen in his upcoming flix, 'The Signature' alongside Mahima Chaudhry. And 'Kaagaz 2' to be the 526th film of his 38 years of career in Indian cinema. The movie is helmed by VK Prakash who directed the original version of the movie in Malayalam. And it's produced by Satish Kaushik production. (ANI)