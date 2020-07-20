Anupam Kher says mum 'declared healthy' ready to be discharged for home quarantine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Days after his mother Dulari along with a few others in his family tested positive for coronavirus, senior actor Anupam Kher on Monday said that his mum has been 'declared healthy by all medical parameters' and will soon be discharged for home quarantine.

"Happy News. Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parameters by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home," noted the 'Hotel Mumbai' actor on in a video post on Instagram.

Thanking all who had sent prayers and well wishes for a speedy recovery of the family, Kher added," Thank you all for your love, faith & prayers. Love heals. Be kind to people whose family member has COVID positive."

Concluding the note, the 'A Wednesday' star urged people to not to be emotionally distant from corona patients. He noted, " Stay safe but don't be distant emotionally from them. God is kind. Doctors & @my_bmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #KokilaBenHospital #DulariRocks #Love #Kindness #Compassion."



In the video shared alongside the post, he posted: "Friends there is good news, that the doctors of Kokilaben Hospital have said that my mother is healthy by all medical parameters to go back home and self quarantine herself for next 8 days, and she is on her road to recovery, and so are my brother, his wife and niece"

The 'Bend it like Beckham' star then thanked the hospital staff for taking care of his family members, and all his fans and followers who continuously sent their good wishes for the speedy recovery of his family.

He concluded the video by saying," I also think of the families whose members are infected from coronavirus and... My heart goes out to all the patients suffering from corona in their houses, and we all will pray of their speedy recovery. Thank you all once again for all the well wishes and prayers."

The 'Saaransh' actor had on Friday through another video message gave a health update about his family and said his mother is doing "better than before."

The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor had also informed his fans that he tested negative for COVID-19.(ANI)